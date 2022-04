“So, I had Brando with the earpiece and the hand on the boob, and the makeup, and ‘The power of Christ compels you,’ and not to curse, but, ‘Your mother sucks c—s in hell,’ and so on,” she added. “This was all happening at once, and I remember like, ‘You know, showbiz is all right.’ In that moment, showbiz was A-okay.”

Brando died at age 80 in 2004, three years after Scary Movie 2 premiered.

Lyonne’s latest project is Russian Doll, which premiered this week on Netflix.