Natasha Behnam Joins Melissa Benoist In HBO Max Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Behnam is set as a lead opposite Melissa Benoist in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV.

The series centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace, Lola (Behnam) and Kimberlyn. Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.

Behnam’s Lola Gabriel is a sharp-witted and passionately political TikTok star and well-known Gen Z influencer.

The Girls On The Bus, which comes from writers and executive producers Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, is. inspired by a chapter in Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary. Benoist serves as a producer on the series, which is also exec produced by showrunner Rina Mimoun, Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Behnam’s recent credits include a recurring role on Mayans MC and the Mike Elliot-directed American Pie Presents Girls Rules. She’s repped by Hyperion and SK Management.