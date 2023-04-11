Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey Among Series Cast – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has set the full cast for Mulligan, its upcoming animated comedy series from Tina Fey, who also stars, and Robert Carlock (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). In addition to Fey, Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen, Sam Richardson, Dana Carvey and Phil LaMarr have been cast as series regulars and Daniel Radcliffe, Kevin Michael Richardson Ayo Edebiri and Ronny Cheng will recur. The series will premiere Friday, May 12 on Netflix. See the character posters below.

In Mulligan, after Earth is destroyed by an alien attack, a rag-tag band of survivors has to start society over from scratch. It’s an opportunity to learn from humanity’s past mistakes and get things right this time. Or make the same mistakes all over again. Probably the second one.

Faxon plays Matty Mulligan. A working class everyman from Boston, Matty single handedly saved Earth from the alien invasion, but now he’s in way over his head as the leader of (what’s left of) humanity. The only thing he wants more than to be loved by everyone is to win over Lucy, but both will require him to actually think about someone other than himself for once.

Teigen is Lucy Suwan. Lucy had a whirlwind romance with Matty during the attack, so she’s now the de facto First Lady. Except they just met and it turns out they have nothing in common. A beauty queen who believes deeply in the America you see in beer commercials, she wants to use her newfound influence to actually help fix the world, if she can just figure out how.

Fey portrays Dr. Farrah Braun, a Military super-scientist and single mom. She’s still trying to “have it all” as a working mother, but is still being dismissed as just a “female scientist” in a world that really shouldn’t have time to bother with that stuff.

Richardson plays Simon Prioleau. Simon is the only surviving historian and one of Matty’s top advisers, even though Matty thinks he’s a useless nerd. Desperate to save what’s left of human history before it disappears, he’s also eager to take this new opportunity to reinvent himself as a confident cool guy. It’s not working, though. No one is buying the fedora.

Carvey is Senator Cartwright LaMarr. The self-appointed Vice President, LaMarr is a simpering, scheming, political animal who is anxious to rebuild everything just the way it was, when guys like him were in power. He is forced to contend with both Matty’s apathy and Lucy’s empathy in order to govern the way he wants to, but his power is dependent on Matty’s popularity, so he has to continue to prop him up. For now.

LaMarr portrays Axatrax. A dignified general, Axatrax is the only alien survivor of the invasion and is now a prisoner of the intellectually inferior humans who defeated him. Imprisoned in the White House bowling alley, he becomes an unlikely “shoulder” to cry on for Matty, but he may just be buying time until he can signal for a second invasion.

Richardson recurs as TOD-209, a military cyborg developed for the Pentagon by Dr. Braun, but deployed to fight the aliens before he was fully ready. He now spends his days trying not to break things and remembering snippets of his human past. Was he a musician?!

Edebiri plays General Scarpaccio/Jayson Moody. General Scarpaccio was an aimless teenager, Jayson Moody, before he found a Marine general’s uniform on a corpse and put it on. He’s now the head of the Joint Chiefs, which means he gets to do cool stuff like shoot guns and fly helicopters.

Radcliffe is King Jeremy. Jeremy Fitzhogg is the party-boy son of an English Lord who was working in the British Embassy when the aliens attacked, but everyone in America thinks he’s smart because of his accent. And when he realizes he’s the last surviving British citizen, he declares himself King.

Chieng portrays Johnny Zhao, a Hong Kong billionaire who spent the attack partying with models on his yacht. After coming ashore in D.C., he teams up with LaMarr to try to make money matter again in a world that doesn’t need it.

Check out the teaser:

Mulligan is co-created by executive producers Robert Carlock and Sam Means, who serve as co-showrunners. Executive producers also include Tina Fey, David Miner, Eric Gurian, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara. Mulligan is produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, in association with Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment.

Nat Faxon as Matty Mulligan/Courtesy of Netflix

Ayo Edebiri as General Scarpaccio/Courtesy of Netflix

Dana Carvey as Senator Cartwright/Courtesy of Netflix

Kevin Michael Richardson as TOD-209/Courtesy of Netflix

Chrissy Teigen as Lucy Suwan in Mulligan/Courtesy of Netflix

Daniel Radcliffe as King Jeremy/Courtesy of Netflix

Tina Fey as Dr. Farrah Braun/Courtesy of Netflix

Ronny Chieng as Johnny Zhao/Courtesy of Netflix

Sam Richardson as Simon Prioleau/Courtesy of Netflix