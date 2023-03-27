Nashville shooter fifth female mass shooter in US history

The 28-year-old woman who unleashed deadly terror at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday is just the fifth female mass shooter in US history, data shows.

The gunman, who police have only identified her as a local white woman, shot dead three children and three adults when she stormed into the The Covenant School armed with two assault-style rifles and a pistol.

She was subsequently shot dead by cops after a roughly 14-minute shooting spree.





Brenda Spencer was just 16 when she opened fire at Cleveland Elementary School in San Diego in 1979, killing two and injuring eight. AP

According to The Violence Project database, women make up just 2% of mass shooters across the country.

The database, which hasn’t yet accounted for the Nashville shooting, shows that just four of the 191 mass shootings it has tracked had been carried out by females.

Two of those four women had partnered with a male gunman, the data shows.





Teah Wimberly was sentenced to 25 years in state prison. AP/Carline Jean

Among them is Brenda Spencer, who, at age 16, opened fire at Cleveland Elementary School in San Diego back in January 1979.

The shooting left eight children injured and two adults — the principal and school custodian — dead.

Asked why she carried out the massacre, Spencer — who remains in a California prison — notoriously told a reporter: “I don’t like Mondays. This livens up the day.”





Meanwhile, separate data compiled by the FBI shows that only one of the 61 mass shootings carried out in 2021 was done by a woman.