Nashville shooter Audrey Hale planned attack ‘over a period of months’: officials

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale fired 152 rounds during her 14 minute assault on the Covenant School which left six dead, officials have announced.

The shooter, who police said was transgender, had planned the attack for months before blasting her way into the Nashville private elementary school on the morning of March 27.

“In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said.





Nashville shooter Audrey Hale MNPDNashville/Twitter





Hale’s massacre at the school left six dead. AP





The assault lasted approximately 14 minutes, according to officials. AP

They also noted Hale 152 rounds from the two assault rifles and pistol she carried

for the attack.

Nine-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney were killed in the

assault, as well as school janitor Mike Hill, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and headmistress Katherine Koonce, who reportedly ran toward the shooter to try to protect the school.





Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale fired 152 rounds during the assault. Nossi College of Art

A local official told The Post that the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit is reviewing Hale’s manifesto. Police are still investigating Hale’s possible motive.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates