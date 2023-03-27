Nashville school shooter ID’d as Audrey Hale

The shooter who killed six people at an elementary school in Nashville Monday has been identified as Audrey Hale, law enforcement confirmed to The Post.

The transgender shooter had opened fire inside the private Christian elementary school, killing three children and three adults. Police received an active shooter call at 10:13 a.m.

Officers heard gunshots on the second floor and rushed to a lobby-type area where they came across the 28-year-old Nashville resident, who had two assault rifles and a handgun.

Police said Hale once attended the school. A Linkedin profile listed Audrey Hale as an Illustrator and graphic designer, with pronouns listed as he/him.

Hale, who had also started to go by the name Aiden, was shot dead by police on site at 10:27 a.m.

A Tik Tok account under the name iam_aiden10 which linked to other social media associated with Hale had a final video posted of a person’s shadow, which showed them bouncing a basketball and then a basketball net, an apparent tribute to a friend who had passed.

On the screen, it displayed the words: “For Syd. I look up the sky is bright. It’s a beautiful day. I wish you were here…”





The female shooter killed three students and three adults at the Covenant School in Nashville on Monday morning. NewsChannel 5 Nashville





An emotional parent picks up her son from school. AP Photo/John Bazemore





The suspect was identified as a 28-year-old white woman who once attended the school, authorities said. Getty Images





Emotional parents pick up their kids following the shooting. AP

A car was located near the Covenant School, where the 14-minute shooting spree took place Monday morning. It helped provide investigators clues as to the shooter’s identity, Metro Nashville Chief of Police John Drake said at a press conference.

A neighbor to the last address listed for Hale told The Post police were on the scene and the whole area had been blocked off.

Police had earlier confirmed the suspect was a Nashville resident.

In online profiles, Hale is listed as having attended the Nossi College of Art and most recently worked as a shopper for Shipt, a grocery delivery service.

Another local said they had seen the shooter yesterday and that she lived at the home with her mother Norma, who works at a church nearby, and father Ron, who is self-employed.

They described Hale as reserved and spoke very little and said she has a brother in law school in Brooklyn.

The source told The Post: “The parents are very nice people, especially Norma. We’re just shocked. We would see the daughter from time to time, she was very reserved, and very quiet.

“She would just park her car and go inside. She didn’t say much at all.”