Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale was armed with 3 guns

Nashville police released photos of three guns carried by Audrey Hale when she gunned down six people, including three kids, at the Covenant School on Monday.

Hale, 28, fired multiple rounds inside the private Christian academy before cops killed her, stopping further bloodshed, Metro Nashville police said Monday night.

The police shared images of the three guns they recovered from the scene. Two appear to be assault rifles and one is a handgun, according to the photos.

The guns had stickers and writing on them, including “Hellfire” and “Aiden” — a name used by Hale online.

Metro Nashville police shared images of the guns the school shooter was armed with. MNPDNashville/Twitter

Hale shot and killed Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, as well as custodian Mike Hill and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, both 61, and school head Katherine Koonce, 60.

The former student reportedly wrote a detailed manifesto with plans to attack the Christian academy, police said.

Investigators said Hale is transgender and are investigating if that identity played a role in the shooting or is tied to any motive.