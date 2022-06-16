Nashville not selected; full list of hosts

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is four years away, but soccer’s international governing body will announce on Thursday which U.S., Canada and Mexico cities will host games in the tournament.

Nashville is among a list of U.S. cities that are finalists to be selected. Of the 16 cities, FIFA is expected to pick at least 10. There are three Canadian and three Mexican cities that also are finalists.

FIFA is expected to choose 16 total cities as host sites.

The announcement begins after 4 p.m. CT on FOX Sports 1.

2026 World Cup host sites announcement live updates

Announced as host cities

USA

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco/Bay Area

Seattle

Canada

Toronto

Vancouver

Mexico

Mexico City

Monterrey

Guadalajara

