NASCAR’s Brandon Brown Embraces His Controversial Chant In Crypto Deal – The Hamden Journal

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, whose interview led to the popular “Let’s go, Brandon” chant that is bedeviling President Joe Biden and his supporters, has decided to embrace the controversy.

After initially claiming that he was not political and was having trouble finding a sponsor because of the chant’s dubious background, Brown is now being sponsored by a cryptocurrency, LGBCoin. The token is an acronym for the infamous chant. which itself is a variation on a more vulgar phrase embraced by Biden detractors.

The Twitter handle for LGBCoin is a new crypto whose slogan is a “meme coin inspiring patriotism.” It can currently be traded on Coinbase and Uniswap. It has sold more than $190,000 worth in the last 24 hours at a microscopic price hovering around $0.00000007867 per token.

Brown’s support of the coin comes a month after he claimed it was “unfortunate” that he was involved in the policitcal controversy.

“It got extremely difficult for us,” Brown told Sports Business Journal. “If you’re a national corporation, that means you sell to all consumers … and unfortunately, when you get dragged into the political arena, people want you to take a side. I’ve never been put in a position where it’s, ‘OK, what side are you on? Left or right?’ So it’s hard for a brand to want to attach to somebody who might be kind of divisive in their consumer base.”