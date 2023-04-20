NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

The Talladega Superspeedway draft has been known as an equalizer for decades.

The draft tends to jam much of the field into one huge pack, the major effect being the ability of slower cars to latch onto faster cars and keep pace at or near the front.

Among the results are occasional upset winners and last-lap tangles as drivers try to move through traffic. And the “big one,” a multi-car crash that typically occurs at Talladega, often takes out victory contenders.

The past four Talladega races were won from a starting position of 10th or worse. Only four drivers — Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Erik Jones — finished in the top 10 in both Talladega races last year. Chastain won the April race, and Elliott won in October.

A look at the weekend schedule as NASCAR returns to the 2.66-mile track:

Talladega Superspeedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High of 81.

Saturday: Morning showers. Partly cloudy in afternoon. High of 72. Winds 10-15 mph. No chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 68. Winds 10-15 mph. No chance of rain at start of Cup race.

Friday, April 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Series

10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

Saturday, April 22

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Series

1 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 a.m. – Noon — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

12:30 p.m. — ARCA race (76 laps, 202 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 p.m. — Xfinity race (113 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 23

Garage open

Track activity

3 p.m. — Cup race (188 laps, 500 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

