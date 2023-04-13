NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season is more than one-quarter old, and numerous top-shelf drivers remain winless.

Martinsville Speedway, site of Sunday’s race, could open doors for some of those still looking.

Among those carrying win-column zeroes into Sunday’s 400-lap race are Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Martinsville

Chastain, star of last October’s last-lap “Hail Melon” run at Martinsville, finished fifth and fourth in the two Cup races at the half-mile track in 2022. Harvick has two wins at the track, while Truex has scored three times, Keselowski twice, Hamlin five times and Bowman once.

Blaney, trying to end a frustrating winless streak, finished fourth and third at Martinsville last year.

A look at the weekend schedule:

Martinsville Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Periods of rain. High of 68 with an 80% chance of rain during the day and 50% chance of rain at start of Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 79 with a 5% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

Sunday: Thunderstorms late in the day. High of 78. Winds 10-15 mph with a 47% chance of rain at start of Cup race.

Friday, April 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

Track activity

3:05 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

3:40 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

5:05 – 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 15

Garage open

Track activity

4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Story continues

Sunday, April 16

Garage open

Track activity

3 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 210 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Chase Elliott will return to driver’s seat at Martinsville this weekend Zane Smith to drive Rick Ware Racing Cup car at Martinsville Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com