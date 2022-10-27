NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway

Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway will be a last-chance race in the best definition of the phrase.

Joey Logano locked in a spot in the Phoenix Championship Four with a win at Las Vegas, but three other positions in the championship group remain to be filled. Martinsville’s results will determine which drivers land in those spots.

A Martinsville victory by any of the other seven drivers in the playoff mix would vault that driver into the Phoenix championship race. The other two spots would be determined via points. If none of the seven playoff drivers win, points would determine the other three contenders.

Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) will be the second at Martinsville this year. William Byron won in the spring. Also on the Martinsville schedule is the season’s next-to-last race in the Xfinity Series (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC).

Martinsville Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy in the morning, increasing clouds in afternoon. High of 60. 2% chance of rain.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early, partly cloudy in afternoon. High of 61. 4% chance of rain.

Sunday: Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High of 60. 15% chance of rain.

Friday, Oct. 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

Track activity

Saturday, Oct. 29

Garage open

Track activity

Noon – 12:45 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m., Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

12:45 – 2 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 131 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 30

Garage open

Track activity

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (500 laps, 263 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

