NASCAR weekend schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s annual return to dirt racing at Bristol Motor Speedway means a schedule unlike any other weekend of the year.

Saturday’s schedule at the half-mile track includes four qualifying races for the Cup Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. The 150-lap truck feature is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

Sunday’s Cup race, the third on Bristol dirt, is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET. The race running order will be frozen at the end of each stage, and pit stops will be non-competitive.

Friday and Saturday weather forecasts in the track area call for rain, which could have a significant impact on the racing surface.

Practices are scheduled for both series Friday.

Joey Logano (2021) and Kyle Busch (2022) have won the previous Bristol Cup dirt races.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule:

Bristol Motor Speedway (Cup and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Rain likely. High of 54. 70% chance of rain.

Saturday: Steady morning rain. Afternoon showers. High of 54. 22% chance of rain at start of Truck race.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed. High of 61. 3% chance of rain at start of race.

Friday, April 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

Track activity

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

8:02 – 8:27 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

8:32 – 8:57 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

Saturday, April 8

Garage open

Track activity

4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying races (four races, 15 laps each; FS2)

6 p.m. — Cup qualifying races (four races, 15 laps each; FS2, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 75 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 9

Garage open

Track activity

7 p.m. — Cup race (250 laps, 125 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

