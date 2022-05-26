Charlotte Motor Speedway will host four races in three days, culminating with the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night.

Action begins Friday with the ARCA Series race, followed by the Camping World Truck Series event. The Xfinity Series competes Saturday, leading into Sunday’s Cup event, the longest race of the year in the series.

Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte weekend weather

Friday: Rain early, then a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. High 82 degrees. Partly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees for the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 81 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny at the start of the race. High of 82 degrees. Temperature will drop to the low 70s by the end of the race.

Friday, May 27

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

Track activity

12 – 12:45 p.m. — ARCA practice/qualifying

1:30 – 2 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

2 – 3 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)

3:30 – 4 p.m — Xfinity practice (FS1)

4 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)

6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps/150 miles, FS1, Motor Racing Network)

8:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 28

Garage open

Track activity

1 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/300 miles, FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 – 7:45 p.m. — Cup practice (Group A&B; FS1)

7:45 – 9 p.m. — Cup qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, two rounds; FS1)

Sunday, May 29

Garage open

3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

6 p.m. — Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps/600 miles, Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Emotional Corey LaJoie speaks from the heart about parenthood Drivers to watch in Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte NASCAR viewer’s guide: Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR weekend schedule: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte originally appeared on NBCSports.com