NASCAR Saturday schedules: Richmond/Texas

Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Richmond Raceway includes Cup and Xfinity Series practice and qualifying and a 250-lap Xfinity race. Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled at 3:30 p.m.

Also on NASCAR’s Saturday schedule is a 4:30 p.m. Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Trucks also will practice and qualify Saturday.

The Richmond Cup race is the first of three consecutive short track races. After Richmond, the tour moves on to Bristol Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

A look at the Saturday NASCAR schedules for Richmond and TMS:

Richmond Raceway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Morning rain then partly cloudy and windy. High of 77 degrees with wind gusts of 20-30 mph. Chance of rain is 31% at the start of race.

Saturday, April 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

Track activity

8:05 – 8:35 a.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

8:35 – 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 187 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Texas Motor Speedway (Truck)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Sunshine mixed with clouds. High of 76. Winds 10-15 mph. No chance of rain at start of race.

Saturday, April 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

Track activity

10:35 – 11:05 a.m. — Truck practice

11:05 a.m. – noon — Truck qualifying

4:30 p.m. — Truck race (167 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

