This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Saturday for Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race at Richmond Raceway.

The practice and qualifying sessions are scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. and will be televised by the USA Network.

Also on Saturday’s schedule at the track are practice and qualifying for the Camping World Truck Series and an 8 p.m. race for the trucks.

A focus for Cup drivers this weekend will be the final spot on the playoff grid. Kevin Harvick won last Sunday at Michigan International Speedway to become the season’s 15th winner (and thus the 15th driver on the playoff list). Ryan Blaney currently holds the 16th spot via points.

If a non-winner finishes first in any of the final three races of the regular season, he would fill the remaining spot.

Saturday’s Cup practice and qualifying and Sunday’s race will be televised by USA Network.

Richmond Raceway

Weather forecast

Saturday: Sunny. High of 81.

Saturday, August 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Noon – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 – 3:35 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)

3:35 – 4:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

5:05 – 5:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network)

5:50 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

8 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series race (250 laps, 187 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Read more about NASCAR

23XI Racing signs Bubba Wallace to multi-year contract extension Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation protects wild lands, serves military Friday 5: Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 effort drawing interest

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Richmond Raceway originally appeared on NBCSports.com