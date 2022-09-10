NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity drivers are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Cup Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify in the afternoon.

On the Xfinity side, the next-to-last race before the playoffs is scheduled to be run at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Last Sunday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway had a spectacular ending as Noah Gragson raced to the win while Sheldon Creed and Kyle Larson battled for position.

Creed sits in 13th position in the Xfinity standings, one spot below the cutoff line with Saturday’s race and the Sept. 16 race at Bristol Motor Speedway remaining on the regular-season schedule. Ryan Sieg holds the 12th spot entering Kansas.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

Track activity

12:05 – 12:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA, NBC Sports app, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

12:50 – 2 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

