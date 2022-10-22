NASCAR Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will each have a playoff race today at Homestead-Miami Speedway after Cup teams practice and qualify.

The Truck race is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on FS1. The Xfinity race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The Truck race is the final event before the Nov. 4 title race. The Xfinity race is the middle event in the Round of 8.

Ty Majeski has qualified for the Truck title race by his Bristol win. Josh Berry has qualified for the Xfinity title race by his Las Vegas victory.

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity and Truck)

Weather

Saturday: Sunny and a high of 84 degrees.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Garage open

Track activity

10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

