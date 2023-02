The final practice for Sunday’s Daytona 500 is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

The 40-car field for NASCAR’s biggest race was set Thursday night in a pair of 150-mile qualifying races. Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports will start on Sunday’s front row based on qualifying speeds from Wednesday’s time trial session.

MORE: Kurt Busch retains hopes to race again as his recovery continues

The first race of the Xfinity Series season is scheduled at 5 p.m. ET (FS1) Saturday. The field for the opener will be set in two rounds of qualifying at 11:30 a.m.

A 200-mile ARCA race is scheduled at 1:30 p.m.

Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Trucks)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 67. Winds 15-25 mph. 13% chance of evening rain.

Saturday, Feb. 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. — ARCA

Track activity

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m. — ARCA race (80 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Daytona Truck race results, driver points Zane Smith wins rain-shortened Daytona Truck Series opener Jimmie Johnson: Fast on the track, faster in the air

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona originally appeared on NBCSports.com