NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington

Saturday will be a busy day for Cup and Xfinity teams at Darlington Raceway.

Each series will have practice and qualifying before the Xfinity Series races at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This weekend marks the beginning of the Cup playoffs, leading to Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Saturday’s forecast at Darlington calls for temperatures in the 80s and the chance for a stray shower in the afternoon, according to weather underground.

Saturday, Sept. 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

Track activity

10:05 – 10:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports app)

10:35 – 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports app)

12:05 – 12:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBC Sports app, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET)

12:50 – 2 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports app)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports app)

