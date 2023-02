NASCAR Saturday schedule at Auto Club Speedway

Cup and Xfinity cars are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Auto Club Speedway, weather permitting. Rain is in the forecast all day Saturday.

Cup cars are scheduled to practice and qualify. Xfinity cars are scheduled to practice, qualify and race.

Auto Club Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 43 degrees with a 100% chance of rain during the day.

Saturday, Feb. 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

Track activity

12:05 – 12:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

12:35 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

2:05 – 2:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:50 – 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (150 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

