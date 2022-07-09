NASCAR is action Saturday at two different tracks.

The Camping World Truck Series races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, marking the first time that series has run at that road course.

Also Saturday, Xfinity and Cup Series will have qualifying. Xfinity teams race at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Saturday, July 9

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. High of 91. Chance of rain is 50%.

Garage open

Track activity

10:05 – 11:25 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)

11:35 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network joins at 12 p.m.)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Saturday, July 9

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Partly cloudy skies. High of 85.

Garage open

Track activity

1:30 p.m. — Truck race (67 laps, 151 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Road America wreck cost three Xfinity teams nearly $250,000 combined Mid-Ohio Truck starting lineup: Corey Heim wins pole Saturday Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Atlanta/Mid-Ohio originally appeared on NBCSports.com