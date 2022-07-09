NASCAR Saturday schedule at Atlanta/Mid-Ohio

NASCAR is action Saturday at two different tracks.
The Camping World Truck Series races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, marking the first time that series has run at that road course.
Also Saturday, Xfinity and Cup Series will have qualifying. Xfinity teams race at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.
Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)
Saturday, July 9
(All times Eastern)
Forecast: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. High of 91. Chance of rain is 50%.
Garage open
Track activity
10:05 – 11:25 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
11:35 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network joins at 12 p.m.)
5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Saturday, July 9
(All times Eastern)
Forecast: Partly cloudy skies. High of 85.
Garage open
Track activity
1:30 p.m. — Truck race (67 laps, 151 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)
