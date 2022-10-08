NASCAR playoffs at the Charlotte Roval viewers guide

The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Chase Elliott, who has won two of the four races ever staged on the circuit, enters atop the playoff point standings just two points ahead of the inaugural race winner Ryan Blaney. Daniel Suarez comes into the weekend with the final playoff spot, 12 points ahead of Chase Briscoe.

Eight playoff drivers start in the top 10, led by Joey Logano and William Byron on the front row.

Here is everything you need to know for the Bank of America Roval 400:

NASCAR Cup Series Roval weekend schedule and how to watch

Fans in the United States can watch the race on NBC or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required). Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

(All times ET)

Sunday, Oct. 9

Pre-race show: 1 – 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

Bank of America Roval 400: 2 – 5 p.m. ET (NBC, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Post-race show: 5 – 6 p.m. ET (USA)

Bank of America Roval 400 starting grid

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Tyler Reddick (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford AJ Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford Cole Custer (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Ty Gibbs (45), 23XI Racing Chevrolet Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Busch (18), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Erik Jones (43), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet Joey Hand (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford Ty Dillon (42), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet Noah Gragson (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Corey Lajoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford Daniil Kvyat (26), Team Hezeberg Toyota Mike Rockenfellerl (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Loris Hezemans (27), Team Hezeberg Ford Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Josh Williams (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford Conor Daly (5), TMT Racing Chevrolet

Top drivers and best bets for the Bank of America Roval 400

Elliott (+400) enters the weekend atop the points standings and is the betting favorite at BetMGM for the race win followed by emerging road racing ace Tyler Reddick (+600). Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson follows with +800 and part-timer AJ Allmendinger at +1,000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in two-time pole-sitter Denny Hamlin (+1800) and Martin Truex Jr. (+2800) and is fading this season’s Sonoma road course winner Daniel Suarez (+1400).

Denny Hamlin has won pole each for each of the last two NASCAR Cup Series Roval races. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

Chase Elliott – 3,103 Ryan Blaney – 3,101 Ross Chastain – 3,097 Denny Hamlin – 3,090 Joey Logano – 3,087 Kyle Larson – 3,087 William Byron – 3,083 Daniel Suarez – 3,081 Chase Briscoe – 3,069 Austin Cindric – 3,069 Christopher Bell – 3,036 Alex Bowman – 3,015

Weather for the Bank of America Roval 400

The forecast calls for pretty much ideal fall conditions in Charlotte with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy conditions. Tire degradation is always chief among concerns on road courses and will be this weekend, but with cooler temperatures, teams may be tempted to extend runs in an attempt to save a pit stop to gain track position.