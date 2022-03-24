NASCAR issues severe penalties to Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing team

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

NASCAR issued severe penalties Thursday to Brad Keselowski and his No. 6 RFK Racing team for a modification to a single sourced supplied part discovered after last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR has:

Docked Keselowski 100 points

Deducted 100 points from RFK Racing in the owner standings

Penalized the team 10 playoff points

Fined crew chief Matt McCall $100,000 and suspended him for the next four Cup points events.

NBC Sports has reached out to RFK Racing seeking a statement.

NASCAR penalized the team for violating Sections 14.1 C&D Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules, 14.5 A&D Body: Modification of a single source supplied part. All L2 penalties found after post-race inspection will result in a penalty based off the minimum penalty options and the racing finishing position will not count toward eligibility for the playoffs, advancement in the playoffs, eligibility for non-points events and tiebreakers.

