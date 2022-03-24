NASCAR issues severe penalties to Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing team

NASCAR issued severe penalties Thursday to Brad Keselowski and his No. 6 RFK Racing team for a modification to a single sourced supplied part discovered after last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR has:

  • Docked Keselowski 100 points

  • Deducted 100 points from RFK Racing in the owner standings

  • Penalized the team 10 playoff points

  • Fined crew chief Matt McCall $100,000 and suspended him for the next four Cup points events.

NBC Sports has reached out to RFK Racing seeking a statement.

NASCAR penalized the team for violating Sections 14.1 C&D Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules, 14.5 A&D Body: Modification of a single source supplied part. All L2 penalties found after post-race inspection will result in a penalty based off the minimum penalty options and the racing finishing position will not count toward eligibility for the playoffs, advancement in the playoffs, eligibility for non-points events and tiebreakers.

