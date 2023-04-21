Brad Keselowski‘s first and last NASCAR Cup Series wins were recorded at Talladega Superspeedway.

He scored his first Cup victory in electric fashion at Talladega in April 2009, pushing Carl Edwards into a slide — and seconds later into the frontstretch catchfence — as he took the lead in the final seconds and won the race. Keselowski is one of 12 drivers who have notched their first Cup wins at Talladega.

MORE: Toying with the number 200 at Talladega

Keselowski’s last win was in the April 2021 race at Talladega, and his winless streak stretches to 71 races.

Keselowski will look to end that run in Sunday’s 500-mile race at Talladega, a track where he has won six times, making him the leading winner among active drivers at the 2.66-mile speedway. Next on the list is Joey Logano with three.

Here’s a look at Friday’s schedule on the opening day of Talladega weekend:

Talladega Superspeedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mixed clouds and sun in morning. Cloudy in afternoon. High of 81 degrees.

Friday, April 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Series

10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4 – 5 p.m. — ARCA practice

5:30 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: Letting the chaos theory play out at Talladega Dr. Diandra: The most (and least) accident-prone drivers at Talladega NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Friday schedule for Talladega Superspeedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com