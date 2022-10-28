NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Xfinity Series drivers will open the NASCAR weekend at Martinsville Speedway Friday with practice and qualifying.

The Xfinity practice/qualifying session is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. Qualifying will set the field for Saturday’s Xfinity race (3 pm. ET, NBC).

Noah Gragson and Josh Berry have earned spots in the Xfinity final four at Phoenix Raceway. The six drivers seeking the other two spots are Ty Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones. Gibbs and Allmendinger are above the cutline.

Cup drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify at noon Saturday for Sunday’s 2 p.m. ET (NBC) race, the final event in the Round of 8.

Martinsville Speedway (Xfinity)

Weather

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 60.

Friday, Oct. 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

4 – 4:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)

4:35 – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)

