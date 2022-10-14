NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas

Reuters

China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign

China’s consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China’s central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive action that could fan price pressures and risk outflows, as the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates to fight soaring inflation. The consumer price index (CPI) rose an expected 2.8% from a year earlier, quickening from August’s 2.5% rise and hitting the fastest pace since April 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.