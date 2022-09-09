NASCAR Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

NASCAR has a crowded schedule this weekend at Kansas Speedway with all three major national series competing.

The focus will be on the Cup Series and the second race in the opening round of the playoffs. Erik Jones won last Sunday at Darlington Raceway, denying all 16 playoff qualifiers the victory.

Joey Logano moved to the top of the playoff standings with a fourth-place run, replacing Chase Elliott, who fell to ninth after finishing last at Darlington.

The Camping World Truck Series is scheduled to race Friday, and the Xfinity Series gets the green flag Saturday (3 p.m. ET, USA Network). The Cup race is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Sunday and will televised by USA.

Here’s a look at the Friday schedule:

Friday, Sept. 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

Noon – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3 – 3:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS2)

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

5:05 – 5:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)

5:35 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

