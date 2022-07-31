NASCAR Cup live updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series races July 31, 2022, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is scheduled for 82 laps, in stages of 15, 20 and 47.

This is the second year the Cup cars have competed on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit. Tyler Reddick, who won on the Road America road course earlier in July, earned the pole position for Sunday’s race. A.J. Allmendinger won the 2021 race, and he also won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Lap 65 restart: Tyler Reddick gets the lead, with Ryan Blaney, A.J. Allmendger and Chase Elliott in pursuit. Christopher Bell loses a lot of spots, Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman get together as several others have to evade contact in the grass between Turns 7 and 8.

Lap 61: Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon get together in Turn 1, and there’s a caution. It appears neither is hurt after a big impact. “All I saw was a blue flash (the color of Larson’s car),” Dillon said after being released from the infield care center.

Lap 60: Daniil Kvyat slows on the track and he nurses the car back to pit road.

Lap 56: A.J. Allmendinger, who has won twice on this track in the past year, is enjoying some time at the front of the field. However, he has one more pit stop to make.

Lap 53: Brad Keselowski spins again.

Lap 50: Tyler Reddick challenges Christopher Bell for the lead, and gets by in Turn 14. Reddick pits at the end of Lap 51.

Lap 45: Christopher Bell holds a 2+ second lead on Tyler Reddick. Bubba Wallace is 3rd.

Lap 41: Brad Keselowski goes off track in Turn 7.

Lap 40 restart: Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace lead the field. In a rarity, no drivers get spun in Turn 1.

Lap 35, second stage: Christopher Bell wins the stage, the first of his Cup career, with Kyle Busch 2nd. Front-row starters Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric pit on Lap 33. Drivers with adventures in Turn 1 so far include — but may not be limited to — A.J. Allmendinger, Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Aric Almirola, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley.

Lap 27: Another case of Turn 1: A.J. Allmendinger runs off, and Harrison Burton and Cole Custer collide there, too.

Lap 24: Kyle Larson and Aric Almirola have flat tires. They get together in — of course — Turn 1.

Lap 20 restart: Ryan Blaney and William Byron lead the field. Kevin Harvick gets spun in Turn 2 and Alex Bowman comes away with left front damage. Blaney and Byron remain 1-2.

Lap 15, first stage: Chase Briscoe wins the stage, with Ryan Blaney 2nd. Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric pitted at the end of Lap 13.

Lap 13: Chris Buescher’s car needs to be extinguished in his pit box. Also, Chase Elliott heads off track in Turn 1.

Lap 7: Brad Keselowski spins and is off in Turn 1. He started 12th but races 23rd.

Lap 5: Denny Hamlin is having issues with his Toyota. After starting 11th, he’s running 34th. Here’s a different way of getting through Turns 1 and 2.

Lap 2: Ross Chastain gets spun. Austin Cindric gets by Chase Briscoe for 2nd.

Lap 1: Justin Haley, who started 17th, gets spun in Turn 1. Tyler Reddick maintains his lead, but Chase Briscoe passes Austin Cindric for 2nd.

Happy birthday to Kyle Larson

The defending Cup champ is 30. Larson won 10 races in 2021 and has one win in 2022. He starts 22nd today.

Denny Hamlin reaches a milestone

The winner of 48 Cup races is in his 18th season. He starts 15th today. He won last weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway, but was disqualified after failing post-race inspection.

NASCAR Cup starting lineup

(8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 99.378 mph. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 99.095. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 98.962. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 98.721. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 98.476. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 98.444. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 98.330. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 98.226. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 98.004. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 97.429. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 98.449. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 98.440. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford, 98.418. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 98.410. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 98.405. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 98.345. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 98.341. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 98.336. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 98.291. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 98.250. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 98.230. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 98.224. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 98.098. (41) Cole Custer, Ford, 97.990. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 97.989. (45) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 97.938. (15) Joey Hand, Ford, 97.930. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 97.555. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 97.494. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 97.348. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 96.878. (77) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 96.447. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 96.159. (27) Loris Hezemans, Ford, 95.966. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 95.956. (26) Daniil Kvyat, Toyota, 95.499. (78) Josh Williams, Ford, 93.321. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 84.970.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NASCAR Cup race live updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway