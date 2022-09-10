NASCAR at Kansas updates and viewers guide

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll on this weekend as the tour visits Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. With just two races until the cut down to 12 drivers, 2018 series champion Joey Logano leads the field while Austin Dillon, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and 2014 champion Kevin Harvick all in the drop zone.

Several of the regular season’s top performers are looking to rebound after struggling at Darlington last week, headlined by 2020 series champion Chase Elliott who entered the playoffs with four wins and highest regular-season point total but crashed out of the Southern 500 and currently sits in ninth place.

Here is everything you need to know for the Hollywood Casino 400:

Hollywood Casino starting grid

Tyler Reddick Joey Logano Alex Bowman Christopher Bell Ross Chastain Bubba Wallace Kyle Larson Austin Cindric William Byron Chris Buescher Austin Dillon Martin Truex Jr. Chase Briscoe Kevin Harvick Daniel Suarez Ty Gibbs Ryan Blaney Harrison Burton Corey LaJoie Kyle Busch Ty Dillon Chase Elliott Michael McDowell Erik Jones Denny Hamlin Brad Keselowski Justin Haley Noah Gragson Cole Custer Cody Ware Landon Cassill Todd Gilliland J.J. Yeley B.J. McLeod Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Aric Almirola

NASCAR Cup Series weekend schedule and how to watch

Fans in the United States can watch the race on the USA network, the USA mobile app or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required). Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

(All times ET)

Saturday, Sept. 3

Qualifying: 12:50 – 2:30 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, Sept. 4

Hollywood Casino 400: 3 – 6 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)

Top drivers and best bets for the Hollywood Casino 400

According to BetMGM, Denny Hamlin and two-time champion Kyle Busch enter with the best moneylines at +600 apiece. The Hendrick Motorsports duo of defending champion Kyle Larson (+700) and Elliott (+800) are next, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+900) and Ross Chastain (+1000).

Denny Hamlin enters the Hollywood Casino 400 as a favorite, seeking his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. (Photo by Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg eyes two playoff drivers with good mid-tier value in Logano and Kevin Harvick who both have +1400 moneylines entering the weekend and suggests taking a flier on fellow playoff contender Daniel Suarez at +3300.

Weather forecast for the Hollywood Casino 400

Rain is in the forecast for both days of the weekend and with both the ARCA Menards and Xfinity Series in Kansas City, KS, staging support races on Saturday, rain could wreak havoc with the on-track schedule. There is some wiggle room with the schedule as the Cup race is the only event on Sunday, so if need be either support series could run before the Cup cars.