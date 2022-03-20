NASCAR: At chaotic Atlanta race

HAMPTON, Ga. — NASCAR wanted a spectacle at the repaved, reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. What resulted Sunday was speedway racing in all its glory and frustration, and after 500 miles, William Byron came home with the victory just ahead of spinning chaos.

In an attempt to replicate the feel of a superspeedway on a mile-and-a-half track, Atlanta increased its banking from 24 to 28 degrees and narrowed the track all around, with turns tightening from 55 to 40 feet wide.

The result: a very superspeedway-esque afternoon of pack racing, with a track record number of lead changes. Another result: some very superspeedway-esque wrecks, mini-Big Ones that took out huge swaths of the field.

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (8) and Kyle Larson (5) crash during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR and Fox, naturally enough, loved the afternoon; on the Fox broadcast, Clint Bowyer sounded smitten enough to propose marriage to Atlanta Motor Speedway. But there were elements of the race that warrant a closer look:

-Both Noah Gragson and Cody Ware took hard hits, plowing almost head-on into the exterior and interior walls, respectively. The spins at AMS on Sunday were a marked difference from past racing at the track, and the tight pack racing contributed to the chaos.

-The narrow corners meant that passing was at a premium further back in the pack; there simply wasn’t enough room to safely go more than two wide.

-Pushing allowed drivers to get to the front of the pack, but it just as easily sent them spinning either into the infield or back into the pack.

-Multiple Chevrolet drivers suffered right rear tire problems while in the lead. The problem was consistent enough that a Goodyear official addressed the media midway through the race, noting that all of the problems were happening to one manufacturer.

The Atlanta redesign came with enough hype and promise that NASCAR awarded Atlanta a second date before it was even performed. One of the largest crowds in recent Atlanta history watched the race, a departure from the sparse crowds that had turned out for the cold February dates of recent years.

Story continues

HAMPTON, GA – MARCH 20: Christopher Bell (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing DeWalt Toyota) leads the cars through Turn 4 during the running of the 64th Annual Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series Series race on March 20, 2022 at the newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at [email protected]