NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal

NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty.

The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week.

NASCAR did not penalize Byron when he spun Denny Hamlin during the Sept. 25 race at Texas Motor Speedway, but series officials docked Byron 25 points and $50,000 two days later.

Hendrick Motorsports appealed the decision Thursday. The appeals panel gave Byron his 25 points back but raised his fine to $100,000.

On Friday, NASCAR’s Rule Books were changed in one of the sections cited in the Byron penalty. NASCAR cited Byron for violating Section 4.4.C. in the Cup Rule Book.

That section previously listed member actions that could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and team owner points and/or $50,000-$100,000 fine. The update replaces the “and/or” with “and” to make it clear that a point penalty and fine could be assigned to the infractions listed in that section.

Among the infractions that could result in such a penalty in Section 4.4.C, the words “or spinning” were added to a line that now reads: “Intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.”

NASCAR also amended Section 4.4.B. in the Cup Rule Book, raising the fines for infractions listed in that section to $25,000-$50,000. Previously, that section listed the fines as $10,000-$15,000.

One of the infractions in Section 4.4.B also has been updated. The line now reads “Intentionally damaging another vehicle on pit road with no one around under yellow or red flag conditions or Post-Race.” The words “on pit road” were added to that line. Also, “Post-Race” was added to that line.

NASCAR also amended Section 4.4.D in the Cup Rule Book. The section now reads: “Member actions that could result in a loss of 50-100 driver and team owner points and $150,000-$200,000 fine. Violations may also result in Race suspension(s), indefinite suspension, or termination.”

Story continues

The update replaces “and/or” with “and” between the points penalty and fine. Also, “Violations may also result in” were added in that line and race suspension had (s) added.

The same changes were made to the Xfinity and Camping World Series Rule Books.

Read more about NASCAR

Some wacky numbers for an even wackier season NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Roval Saturday Charlotte Roval Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal originally appeared on NBCSports.com