NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup; Kyle Busch to start first

Kyle Busch will start on the pole for Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway after his pit crew helped him beat Ryan Blaney for the top starting spot. Blaney will start second.

All 20 drivers already qualified for the All-Star Race took part in single-lap qualifying. The top eight competed in a head-to-head elimination bracket that had teams performing a four-tire pit stop before the drivers raced around the 1.5-mile speedway for a lap. Busch beat Blaney in the finals.

William Byron, who was beat by Blaney in the semifinals, starts third. Kyle Larson, who was beat by Busch in the semifinals, will start fourth.

The NASCAR Open will precede the All-Star Race. The winner of each of the three segments will advance to the All-Star Race. The winner of the fan vote also will advance to the All-Star Race.

Tyler Reddick won the pole with a lap of 186.981 mph. Daniel Suarez (186.903 mph) qualified second. The second row features Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (186.490) and Erik Jones (186.323).

