NASA’s DART spacecraft to collide with an asteroid on Monday after a 10-month journey

Reuters Videos

First Roscosmos-NASA cross flight launched into space

STORY: The spacecraft’s crew comprised Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio.Their space mission is set to last 188 days until March 28, 2023.A Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft also carries about 120 kilograms of payload.Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement over the flights of integrated crews on Russian and American crewed transport ships on July 14, 2022.The next launch is scheduled for October 3, 2022 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, using a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.