NASA Smashes Spacecraft Into Asteroid In Test Of Planetary Defense – Deadline

NASA Smashes Spacecraft Into Asteroid In Test Of Planetary Defense – The Hamden Journal

by

NASA successfully smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, in a test to see if current technology can divert the path of the object.

The asteroid did not a pose a threat to Earth, but the test, carried on CNN, Discovery and BBC World, was a milestone in planetary defense capabilities.

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test took place at 4:15 PM PT. Cheers were heard from a NASA control room in Laurel, MD as the spacecraft, the size of a vending machine, approached the asteroid Dimorphos and eventually went to a blank, rust-red screen.

“And we have impact,” a NASA official said. Among those present: Bill Nye.

More to come.

 