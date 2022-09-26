NASA Smashes Spacecraft Into Asteroid In Test Of Planetary Defense – The Hamden Journal

NASA successfully smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, in a test to see if current technology can divert the path of the object.

The asteroid did not a pose a threat to Earth, but the test, carried on CNN, Discovery and BBC World, was a milestone in planetary defense capabilities.

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test took place at 4:15 PM PT. Cheers were heard from a NASA control room in Laurel, MD as the spacecraft, the size of a vending machine, approached the asteroid Dimorphos and eventually went to a blank, rust-red screen.

“And we have impact,” a NASA official said. Among those present: Bill Nye.

IMPACT SUCCESS! Watch from #DARTMIssion’s DRACO Camera, as the vending machine-sized spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos, which is the size of a football stadium and poses no threat to Earth. pic.twitter.com/7bXipPkjWD — NASA (@NASA) September 26, 2022

More to come.