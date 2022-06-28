NASA launch paves way for moon orbit space station

TechCrunch

Watch Rocket Lab launch NASA’s CAPSTONE mission to the moon live

After repeated delays, the microwaved oven-sized CubeSat known as CAPSTONE may finally start its long journey to the moon. With this launch, NASA aims to begin the first chapter of its ambitious Artemis program, and lay the groundwork for what would be a first in human history: an orbiting crewed platform around the moon. Before the crewed platform, which the agency is calling “Gateway,” can launch, NASA is first testing a unique, highly elliptical orbit around the moon.