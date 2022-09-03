NASA calls off second Artemis launch attempt

NextShark

Pfizer excludes Asian, white applicants from 9-year scholarship program

Pfizer has excluded Asian and white applicants in its new “Breakthrough Fellowship Program,” a nine-year commitment that aims to boost minority representation in its workforce. Available to undergraduate students in their junior year, the program will offer an initial 10-week summer internship, two years of full-time employment after undergraduate graduation, a fully paid two-year MBA, MPH or MS Statistics program, another summer internship between the first and second years of the chosen master’s program, and finally, employment with Pfizer after graduation. Aside from obtaining their undergraduate degree in December 2023 or Spring 2024, applicants must be U.S. citizens or U.S. permanent residents, have a GPA of at least 3.0, demonstrate exceptional leadership potential and have a committed interest in pursuing an MBA, MPH or MS Statistics program.