Nas’ Los Angeles home ransacked by burglars

Rapper Nas’ multi-million-dollar mansion in Calabasas, Calif. was “ransacked” after two masked burglars broke into his home over the weekend while the rapper was celebrating the release of his latest album in New York City.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials told The Post that a security guard employed by the “Illmatic” rapper — full name Nasir Jones — reported there were possible prowlers around the home located on Mulholland Drive on Nov. 12 around 8:30 p.m.

Video obtained by investigators showed two masked men wearing gloves and dark clothing scaled the fence and broke into the home, said Lt. Dustin Carr.

“When deputies responded to the call, they found the place was ransacked,” Carr said,

TMZ reported the two men smashed through a rear door and Nas’ team was alerted via Ring camera footage.

Nas at his album release party in New York City over the weekend. STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com

Rappers Hit-Boy and Nas attend “King’s Disease III” album celebration over the weekend. WireImage

Nas was in New York City celebrating the release of his latest album “King’s Disease III” with rapper André 3000 and other notable artists.

It is unclear what was taken with authorities saying the incident is still under investigation.