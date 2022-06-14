Napa County authorities release Paul Pelosi mugshot weeks after DUI arrest

The Napa County Department of Corrections released a booking photo Monday showing Paul Pelosi after his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence back on May 28.

Pelosi, the 82-year-old multi-millionaire husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, allegedly drove with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08%, according to court records. The California Highway Patrol and the county sheriff’s department had both previously declined requests for more information or images in the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

Even a description of any property damage or injuries has been withheld.

“In Napa County, the decision to release or withhold mugshots or booking photos lies with the Napa County Department of Corrections, not the District Attorney’s Office,” a county spokesperson said in a statement Monday. “In the days after Mr. Pelosi’s arrest, Napa County followed the Department of Corrections’ policy regarding the release of booking photos and mugshots. Mr. Pelosi received the same treatment under that policy that all individuals released from County Jail receive.”

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

The photo was taken at around 4:30 a.m. on May 29, according to authorities, hours after CHP arrested him near Yountville in Napa County.

Unlike other counties in California, the sheriff’s office does not run the Napa County Jail, according to authorities. It is handled by a county Department of Corrections under the Board of Supervisors.

CHP said in an earlier statement that the arrest came after the driver of a 2014 Jeep struck Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche at an intersection around 11:45 p.m. on May 28. Police reported no injuries at the time and did not arrest the other driver.

Records show Pelosi bailed out the following morning for a $5,000 sum.

Speaker Pelosi’s office has previously said it would not comment on the incident, which a spokesperson said happened while she was on the opposite side of the country.

Fox News’ Michael Lundin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.