Naomi Kawase announced as jury president of the Cairo International Film Festival – The Hamden Journal

Japanese director Naomi Kawase will preside over the international jury of the 44th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival, running November 13 to 22.

The Cannes regular was the youngest person to receive its Camera d’Or for Suzaku in 1997 and has since screened six films in its competition including Radiance (2014) and 2007 Grand Jury Prize winner The Mourning Forest.

This year’s edition of CIFF sees the return of veteran actor Hussein Fahmy in the role of president at the festival, following the departure of former head Mohamed Hefzy in March.

Incoming artistic director Amir Ramses will also present his inaugural selection.

“The presence of a cinematic talent Naomi Kawase, as head of the international competition jury is a continuation of the successful tradition established by CIFF over the years to invite the world’s leading filmmakers to this position,” said Ramses.

He added that he hoped that Kawase’s attendance at the festival as “an award-winning female director with such a successful career and rich filmography” would serve as inspiration to female filmmakers in Egypt

Kawase has never screened a film in Cairo which bills itself as the Middle East’s oldest film festival.