Naomi Judd Remembered As A Sweet Superstar By Country Music Greats – The Hamden Journal

News of the death of superstar Naomi Judd rocked the country music community this afternoon, as colleagues, collaborators and friends remembered a sweet woman whose talents were among the most popular in the genre.
Some of the early reactions:
Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022
Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022
I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her.
— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 30, 2022
Oh Sweet Jesus… Naomi Judd has gone home … the day before the Judds @countrymusichof induction … This is divesting news… We are saddened beyond words…
— The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 30, 2022
This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family. https://t.co/ONRL9Q29om
— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 30, 2022