Naomi Judd dies at 76

Singer and television star Naomi Judd, famous for nearly four decades as the matriarch of the country music duo the Judds, has died at 76, her daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd said in a statement Saturday.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” the statement said. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

More from Variety

The announcement came the day before the Judds were set to be formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame at a medallion ceremony in Nashville.

The Judds had also recently announced a farewell tour, the first by Naomi and Wynonna in more than a decade. The short, 10-date tour, which was being produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, was to commence Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and wrap up Oct. 28 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. “What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans,” said Wynonna in a statement when the tour was announced. “Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them.”

The Judds sang on the CMT Music Awards telecast and walked the red carpet just this month (see photo, above). The show aired live on CBS April 11, the same day the duo announced the reunion/goodbye tour.

As a duo, the Judds had remained mostly dormant in recent decades, with periodic reunions. They parted for the first time after doing what was billed as a final show in 1991, at a time when Naomi Judd had been diagnosed with Hepatitis C. Following that, Wynonna embarked on a successful career as a solo artist while her mother raised awareness about the disease. They reunited for the Power to Change Tour at the turn of the millennium.

Story continues

In the 1980s, the Judds had an unbroken string of eight straight No. 1 country singles, including “Why Not Me” and “Mama’s Crazy” as their breakout smashes in 1983, followed by such hits as “Girls’ Night Out,” “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days” and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain.” Their last charting single was “Stuck in Love” in 2000. They had not released an album of original material as a duo since “Love Can Build a Bridge” in 1990, but their streak of ’80s singles continued to be popular recurrents on country radio to the present day.

More to come….

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.