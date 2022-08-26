Naomi Judd autopsy report released

Naomi Judd, pictured in 2013, died April 30. (Photo: Stephen Cohen/Getty Images)

Naomi Judd’s cause of death was confirmed in an autopsy report released Friday.

Judd, who was found dead at her home on April 30, killed herself with a gun, according to the documents, per the Associated Press. She had multiple prescription drugs, used to treat bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, in her system. According to The Blast, which also obtained the report, Judd left a note for her family.

The family, which has requested privacy while they grieve, had said from the start that Naomi took her own life.

“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too,” the family said in a statement following the release of the autopsy. “One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe. She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”

Judd, who was 76, is a legend in country music. She and daughter Wynonna formed the incredibly successful duo The Judds, whose hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me” and “Love Can Build a Bridge,” ruled country radio in the ’80s and beyond, as well as arenas for years to come.

Just one day after Naomi’s death, the duo were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the family asked that the show go on as planned.

Naomi’s actress daughter Ashley joined Wynonna in accepting the honor.

“My mama loved you so much and she appreciated your love for her,” Ashley said. “I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today. Your esteem for her and your regard for her really penetrated her heart, and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last years.”

In addition to her daughters, Naomi’s family includes her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, and Wynonna’s two adult children.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.