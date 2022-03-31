Naomi Irion found dead in Nevada after kidnapping

The body of 18-year-old Naomi Irion was found in a remote part of Nevada Tuesday, more than two weeks after the woman had been abducted outside of Reno.

Sheriffs had followed up on a tip regarding the woman’s disappearance that led them to a possible gravesite in Churchill County where a body was found, officials said.

On Wednesday, the human remains “were confirmed as those of Naomi Irion,” the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

Troy Driver, 41, was being held on $750,000 bail for allegedly kidnapping Irion on March 12 as she waited for a shuttle to her job at the Panasonic factory in a Walmart parking lot.

He was caught on surveillance footage nervously pacing before he got into Irion’s 1992 Mercury Sable and drove off. The vehicle was later found in an industrial park.

Driver had been sentenced to 15 years in prison related to a 1997 California murder.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the findings of Naomi Irion’s human remains. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Surveillance video shows suspect Troy Driver lurking around the east side of Walmart after Naomi Irion’s disappearance. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

He had not entered a plea in connection with the abduction.

With AP wires