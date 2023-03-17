Naomi Campbell ridiculed for ‘worst photoshopped pic ever’ from Oscar’s Vanity Fair carpet

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but for supermodel Naomi Campbell, the reaction to her latest Instagram might fall into the less than favorable category.

Campbell posted professional agency photos from her time at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party on Sunday, but fans were quick to notice the pictures looked heavily edited, deeming it a Photoshop fail.

“Please delete the first photo, you looked amazing without photoshop!!! You don’t need to edit your photos,” one user commented.

Another person questioned, “Why does she always add filters. She also airbrushes and Photoshops a lot.”

LADY GAGA, RIHANNA AND CIARA RULE RISQUÉ RED CARPET WITH PROVOCATIVE FASHION TRENDS

Fans were quick to note that Naomi Campbell’s Instagram post (left) looked Photoshopped.

Other individuals were more critical, writing, “1st pic is the worst photoshopped pic ive ever seen,” and “Babe, that’s not how you use photoshop.”

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

KIM KARDASHIAN SLAMMED FOR PHOTOSHOP FAIL ON HER FOOT

The agency photo highlights Campbell’s naturally defined cheekbones and jawline, although it does show texture on her face.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

In the Instagram post, the 52-year-old’s face appears elongated and heavily smoothed. Her head is disproportionate to her overall frame.

Campbell’s skin also appears lighter.

The second agency photo Campbell posted did not look heavily doctored.

Naomi Campbell stunned in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Campbell wore a stunning Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown at the Oscar after party, described by the designer as being a “fully embroidered stretch silk georgette,” with “chiclet-shaped molded leather metal sequins,” and “trompe l’œil brass and hand-facetted glass nipple piercings.”

Despite being called out for the apparent Photoshop fail, Campbell was also inundated with praise for her beauty, with fans commenting, “This lady is magic” and “Divine queen.”

A representative for Campbell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.