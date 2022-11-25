Naomi Biden Shares Images of Her Beautiful White House Rehearsal Dinner

In this handout provided by The White House, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the wedding of Peter Neal and Naomi Biden Neal on the South Lawn of the White House on November 19, 2022 in Washington DC.

Naomi Biden is offering a glimpse into her White House wedding preparations.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, 28, shared some images of her Nov. 18 rehearsal dinner, which showed her wearing an elegant white pantsuit teamed with a veil as she prepared to marry now-husband Peter Neal.

Naomi is also pictured swapping out her white blazer for a dramatic flowing veil cape and enjoying a romantic night-time walk with Neal through Washington DC.

Another Instagram post shared by her wedding planner, Bryan Rafanelli, offers a closer glimpse at the details from the Nov. 19 nuptials, which took place on the White House’s South Lawn in the presence of 250 friends and family members.

“Naomi and Peter, thank you for entrusting me with your wedding,” Rafanelli wrote on Instagram Thursday. “Thank you for your openness to ideas, infectious spirit, and allowing me to witness the love that you have for each other and your families. It was a privilege.”

Footage shared by Rafanelli shows Naomi’s long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren wedding gown, the guests’ table settings, and the couple’s seven-tiered wedding cake.

Elsewhere in the video montage, Naomi can be seen walking down the aisle, as Neal says, “Oh my God,” before the couple exchanges their first kiss as a married couple with the Washington Monument visible in the distance.

Naomi is the first granddaughter of a president to wed at the White House, with her and Neal’s ceremony marking the 19th wedding held at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since 1800.

The D.C.-based attorney recently spoke to Vogue about the ceremony.

“We’re so close to our families, so we always knew we’d get married in someone’s backyard,” Naomi told the publication in a cover story documenting her big day. “I think if my pop weren’t president, it would probably be their house in Wilmington or Peter’s family’s backyard in Jackson [Wyoming].”

Naomi’s parents Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle walked the bride down the aisle to a string quartet playing “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by British indie band The Verve.

The bride was then escorted by her husband, who also wore Ralph Lauren, to a luncheon in the State Dining Room.

That was followed by an evening black-tie reception, with Naomi changing into a strapless, cream-colored Reem Acra dress featuring her grandmother Roberta Buhle’s pearls sewn into the train.

As Naomi explained to Vogue, the couple lived at the White House for a few months during their wedding planning with Rafanelli. While Naomi told the magazine her husband-to-be was “obsessed with all the details,” she was able to go into the approach without much stress, thanks to some words of wisdom from her grandmother, first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“She has really stressed to me that every time I get anxious about wedding stuff to take a breath and remember that it’s just a day about Peter and me and being around the people we love,” Naomi told Vogue of her grandmother. “She’s taught me so much about being independent and self-sufficient. But that doesn’t mean you can’t also be a selfless and fiercely loyal partner.”