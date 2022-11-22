Naomi Biden says her wedding dress was inspired by Grace Kelly’s royal wedding gown

Naomi Biden’s wedding dress (right) was inspired by Grace Kelly’s.Mondadori via Getty Images ; Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Naomi Biden said that her wedding dress was inspired by Grace Kelly’s royal wedding gown.

The high-neck, long-sleeved Chantilly lace gown was designed by Ralph Lauren, Vogue reported.

Lace from Jill Biden’s wedding dress was sewn into the bodice of Naomi Biden’s gown.

President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, who got married at the White House earlier this month, said that her wedding dress was inspired by Grace Kelly’s royal wedding gown.

“Like every little girl, I had a vision in my head — it was Grace Kelly’s dress I loved,” Biden told Vogue for a profile about her November 19 wedding.

Kelly wore a long-sleeve, high-neck wedding gown with lace overlay when she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. Designed by Helen Rose, Kelly’s dress used 400 total yards of ivory faille and silk net.

Biden’s Ralph Lauren wedding dress featured a similar silhouette with a high neck, long sleeves, and skirt of flowing tulle. The bodice of Biden’s Chantilly lace gown also included lace sewn in from first lady Jill Biden’s own wedding dress.

According to Vogue, the first lady “beamed” when she first saw her granddaughter in the dress.

“Oh, honey!” she said, according to Vogue.

