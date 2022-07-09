Nantucket’s 338-year-old Veranda House Hotel gutted by fire

A large fire tore through a 17th-century boutique hotel on Massachusetts’ Nantucket Island Saturday, causing “extensive” damage to the ritzy getaway.

Local firefighters dashed to the 18-room Veranda House Hotel around 6:45 a.m. to evacuate guests and fight the blaze, officials said.

An off-duty fire captain and several bystanders raced into the building without safety equipment to help save tourists, according to a news release from the Nantucket Fire Department.

“The Captain was directed by a guest to a room that possibly had an occupant but found it empty, but did find two others in the hallway that he assisted to safely,” the release said.

“He attempted to search further but was driven back by the intense heat and smoke. The actions of the citizens and the Captain saved lives.”

Several hours later, Nantucket first responders were joined by firefighters from nearby Cape Cod communities, who brought additional firefighting equipment on high-speed ferries to help put out the flames, officials said.

Dramatic footage of the blaze showed the upscale bed and breakfast completely engulfed in bright orange flames as plumes of billowing black smoke poured from the building. Several neighboring buildings in the seaside community also caught fire, according to first responders.

A large blaze tore through the Veranda House Hotel on Nantucket Saturday. Photo posted by Yarmouth Fire Department, MA

“Damage to the structures involved is extensive with several of the buildings being total losses,” fire officials said.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and another for back pain, officials said. No civilians were injured.

The Veranda House dates to 1684, according to The Boston Globe. It was renovated in 2020. Rooms at the historic hotel rented for as much as $799 a night, according to its website.