Nantucket officials say plane of migrants could arrive on island Tuesday

A plane full of migrants could be destined for Nantucket this week, according to officials on the upscale island.

Workers at Nantucket’s airport on Friday alerted police to a flight that is scheduled to arrive Tuesday because it bore “many similarities” to the plane that brought dozens of migrants to the neighboring Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard last month, police said in a press release.

“In the event there is an arrival of a plane carrying migrants, the Nantucket Police Department and many other Town departments have a detailed plan to manage such a situation,” the Nantucket Police Department said Saturday.

The charter air company said Tuesday’s expected plane is a business flight for a group out of Chicago, according to the release.

The private company that scheduled the flight to Nantucket is the same company that flew roughly 50 migrants to the Vineyard, the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror reported.

Immigrants from the southern border getting off a World Atlantic Airlines airplane and boarding charter buses at Westchester County Airport in White Plains. Christopher Sadowski

That surprise flight and influx of migrants who were sent to the Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis overwhelmed the small, mostly seasonal island whose population shrinks from 200,000 in the summer to 17,000 in the winter.

The local tourism board called the situation a “humanitarian crisis” which had Republicans snickering as the Vineyard was deemed a sanctuary city and is a popular vacation spot of liberals.

Nantucket is another tiny island that attracts vacationers, tourists and the wealthy.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spent Thanksgiving there last year at the home of a private-equity billionaire.