Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ in their home, House speaker’s office says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the 42nd Annual Kennedy Awards Honors in Washington, D.C., in December 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was “violently assaulted” in their San Francisco home early Friday morning, her office said.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Drew Hammill, spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital for undisclosed injuries, Hammill said, and “is expected to make a full recovery.”

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the incident.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

The Pelosi home, which is located in the affluent Pacific Heights neighborhood, has been a target of vandalism. Last year, their garage door was painted with graffiti, and unidentified suspects “left a pig’s head on the sidewalk,” San Francisco police said.

Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a two-car crash in California’s wine country in May. In August, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drunk driving charges and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.